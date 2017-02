“High Fives is a soul feeding, force multiplier of the greater good and I'm a better man because of my experience with them! “ Jacob Schick #HighFivesAthlete

“When athletes fall, the non-profit is there with one hand guiding the way through the dark times of recovery. The other hand is throwing a high five in some of life's greatest moments.“ MIke Rogge Writer, Producer, advisory board member since '13

“If I were to sum up High Fives, I’d say, “They do good. They do good for the athlete, the industry and anyone remotely involved with the foundation. It’s inspirational to see a team of people so dedicated to what they serve- Their Athletes.” Willie Ford POC Sports

“As soon as I met Roy, and found out what the organization was all about, it was a perfect match for our company to partner up with. I personally know athletes that have been aided by High Fives and know how important that help was to their recovery.” Dan Sullivan RomeSnowboards

“In my life, the High Fives foundation has made a huge positive impact on my personal journey back from a paralyzing snow-sports injury, and I look forward to promoting its greatness now and in the future.” Grant Korgan #HighFivesathlete

“High Fives pushed me to visualize my future, take an active role in chasing the outcomes I imagined, and then funded my physical therapy.” Jim Harris #HighFivesAthlete

“I have first hand seen the positive impact the foundation has had both on individual athletes and the community. I am inspired by our athletes & their resilience. It's a true honor to be apart of such an incredible movement!” Galen Gifford CEO, bigtruck Brand